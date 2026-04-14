ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BANX stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. ArrowMark Financial has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

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About ArrowMark Financial

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ArrowMark Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BANX) is an asset management firm that provides investment advisory services and portfolio management solutions to institutional and individual clients. Headquartered in Minneapolis, with additional offices in Stamford, Connecticut, the company offers tailored separate-account management alongside a suite of sponsored investment products. Its advisory platform spans a broad range of equity, fixed‐income and multi‐asset strategies designed to meet diverse risk and return objectives.

Through its managed accounts business, ArrowMark delivers customized portfolio solutions covering traditional and alternative asset classes.

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