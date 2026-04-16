Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.20 and last traded at $58.97. Approximately 70,557 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 454% from the average daily volume of 12,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.13.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Tempo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $889,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

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