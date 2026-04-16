Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,329 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 14,708 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Atos Origin Stock Performance

Atos Origin stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. Atos Origin has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89.

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About Atos Origin

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Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) is a global information technology services company headquartered in Bezons, France. Formed in 2000 through the merger of Atos (a Schlumberger spun-off IT business) and Origin, the company delivers consulting, systems integration, managed services and transactional services to both private- and public-sector clients. Its offerings span digital transformation, cloud computing, big data analytics, cybersecurity, and high-performance computing, with specialised expertise in areas such as SAP implementation, network operations, and digital workplace solutions.

The company’s main business activities are organised into infrastructure and data management, application development and maintenance, business and platform solutions, and transactional services.

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