Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives $37.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.2727.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. National Bank Financial set a $37.00 target price on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Option Care Health Trading Up 1.6%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 7,621.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Option Care Health

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Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

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