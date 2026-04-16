Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,797,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 975,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,139,000 after acquiring an additional 824,222 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 833,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

BATS:COWZ opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.85. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.