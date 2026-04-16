CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,154,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 426,077 shares.The stock last traded at $24.69 and had previously closed at $25.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CSLLY shares. Zacks Research upgraded CSL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded CSL from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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CSL Trading Down 2.8%

CSL Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30.

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS: CSLLY) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL’s acquisition of Novartis’ influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company’s product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

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