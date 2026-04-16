Simon Carter Purchases 40 Shares of British Land (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter purchased 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 383 per share, for a total transaction of £153.20.

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Simon Carter acquired 41 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 367 per share, with a total value of £150.47.

On Monday, February 16th, Simon Carter bought 37 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 406 per share, for a total transaction of £150.22.

British Land Stock Performance

BLND stock traded up GBX 2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 394.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,659,854. The firm has a market cap of £3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 384.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 388.10. British Land Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 318.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 432.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 506 to GBX 539 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 510 to GBX 470 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 447.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLND

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.