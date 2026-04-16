Simon Carter Purchases 40 Shares of British Land (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter purchased 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 383 per share, for a total transaction of £153.20.
Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 16th, Simon Carter acquired 41 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 367 per share, with a total value of £150.47.
- On Monday, February 16th, Simon Carter bought 37 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 406 per share, for a total transaction of £150.22.
British Land Stock Performance
BLND stock traded up GBX 2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 394.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,659,854. The firm has a market cap of £3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 384.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 388.10. British Land Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 318.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 432.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
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About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.
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