Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 64,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 3.06%.The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

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Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world’s largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

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