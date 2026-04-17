Head to Head Survey: UBS (OTCMKTS:OUBSF) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) and UBS (OTCMKTS:OUBSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and UBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 19.62% 14.10% 1.31% UBS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OptimumBank and UBS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 UBS 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OptimumBank presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.71%. Given OptimumBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OptimumBank is more favorable than UBS.

7.4% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of OptimumBank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OptimumBank and UBS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $49.36 million 1.34 $6.28 million $1.00 5.43 UBS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OptimumBank has higher revenue and earnings than UBS.

Summary

OptimumBank beats UBS on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

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OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, land and construction loans; commercial loans are generally used for working capital purposes or for acquiring equipment, inventory, and furniture; and consumer loans for various purposes, including purchases of automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, home improvements, lines of credit, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, it provides Visa debit and ATM cards; cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

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