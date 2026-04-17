Insider Selling: Grabagun Digital (NYSE:PEW) CEO Sells 4,083 Shares of Stock

Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PEW – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Nemati sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $12,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,535,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,984.98. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Grabagun Digital Price Performance

NYSE:PEW traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 118,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,402. The stock has a market cap of $88.09 million, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92. Grabagun Digital Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

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Grabagun Digital (NYSE:PEW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEW. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Grabagun Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grabagun Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Grabagun Digital by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Grabagun Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Grabagun Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Grabagun Digital in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grabagun Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About Grabagun Digital

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GrabAGun.com is an online retailer of firearms, ammunition and related accessories. GrabAGun.com, formerly known as Colombier Acquisition Corp. II, is based in COPPELL, Texas.

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