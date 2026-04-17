La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 20th

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, April 19th.

La Rosa Stock Performance

La Rosa stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,026,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,649. La Rosa has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $186.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $46,256.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.28.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of La Rosa in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of La Rosa to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of La Rosa

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in La Rosa stock. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 358,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marex Group plc owned approximately 49.12% of La Rosa at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

La Rosa Company Profile

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La Rosa Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LRHC) is a holding company that owns, operates and franchises LaRosa’s Pizzeria, a regional restaurant chain based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company’s core business revolves around fast‐casual dining, with a focus on pizza and Italian‐inspired menu items served through dine-in, carry-out and delivery channels.

Founded in 1954 by Vincenzo “Buddy” LaRosa, LaRosa’s Pizzeria has grown from a single storefront into a network of over 30 locations across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

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