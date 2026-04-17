Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Update

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,118,866 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 1,634,426 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,950 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Autohome Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ATHM stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 847,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,012. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.20. Autohome has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $208.96 million for the quarter. Autohome had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Autohome will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Autohome by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,968,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,497,000 after acquiring an additional 868,151 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Autohome by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,308,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its position in Autohome by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,420,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,243,000 after acquiring an additional 413,287 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Autohome by 25.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,178,000 after acquiring an additional 678,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,852,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,281 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Autohome in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATHM

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) operates one of China’s leading online destinations for automobile consumers, offering a comprehensive suite of digital platforms and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s core website and mobile applications deliver news, reviews, pricing information, photos, videos and interactive tools to help prospective buyers evaluate new and used vehicles. By aggregating rich editorial content with user-generated ratings and expert analyses, Autohome seeks to guide consumers through research, purchase and after-sales decision-making.

In addition to its consumer-facing properties, Autohome provides automakers, dealers and service providers with integrated digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.