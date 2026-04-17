iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 527,644 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 643,913 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,997,485 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 585,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,768. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $76.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $71.23. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.87.

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Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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