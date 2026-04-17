iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 527,644 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 643,913 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,997,485 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 585,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,768. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $76.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $71.23. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000.
About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
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