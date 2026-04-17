Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,938,734 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 2,059,044 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,328,213 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Nomura Stock Performance

Shares of Nomura stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,688. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. Nomura has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

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Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 12.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,400,000 after buying an additional 289,984 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 38.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nomura by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Nomura by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nomura in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomura has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NMR

Nomura Company Profile

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Nomura Holdings, Inc is a global financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with origins dating back to 1925 when Tokushichi Nomura II established the firm as a securities business. Over the decades Nomura has grown from a domestic securities house into a multinational financial services firm by expanding its product offerings and international footprint. The company is publicly listed and operates through a network of subsidiaries and branches to serve a broad client base.

Nomura’s principal businesses encompass retail brokerage, wholesale (investment banking and global markets), and asset management.

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