Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,938,734 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 2,059,044 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,328,213 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Nomura Stock Performance
Shares of Nomura stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,688. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. Nomura has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Nomura
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nomura in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomura has an average rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NMR
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc is a global financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with origins dating back to 1925 when Tokushichi Nomura II established the firm as a securities business. Over the decades Nomura has grown from a domestic securities house into a multinational financial services firm by expanding its product offerings and international footprint. The company is publicly listed and operates through a network of subsidiaries and branches to serve a broad client base.
Nomura’s principal businesses encompass retail brokerage, wholesale (investment banking and global markets), and asset management.
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