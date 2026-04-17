Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Short Interest Down 30.1% in March

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,279 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 1,829 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of LBAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.30. 41,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.36. Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

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Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.

About Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.

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