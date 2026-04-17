Short Interest in INLIF Limited (NASDAQ:INLF) Decreases By 20.1%

INLIF Limited (NASDAQ:INLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 107,339 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 134,300 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,926,243 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of INLIF in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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INLIF Trading Down 2.7%

INLF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. INLIF has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter.

About INLIF

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INLIF Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. Its products include: Three-axis robot, Five-axis robot and bull head type manipulator. The company was founded on January 4, 2023 and is headquartered in Quanzhou, China.

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