Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) CEO Catherine Corrigan Sells 3,909 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $264,639.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 103,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,865.20. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Catherine Corrigan also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Catherine Corrigan sold 3,912 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $264,020.88.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Catherine Corrigan sold 3,920 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $263,228.00.

Exponent Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $68.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $83.92.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $147.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Exponent’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Institutional Trading of Exponent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 97.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

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About Exponent

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Exponent, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPO) is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company’s expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

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