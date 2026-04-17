Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 7,585 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in Welltower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,691,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,532 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.7% during the third quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 161,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 13.7% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 63,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.3% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 97,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on Welltower in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Welltower from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.43.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $214.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.55 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.17 and its 200 day moving average is $193.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.Welltower’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.43%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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