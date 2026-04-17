Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $1.79 Million in FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF $HYTI

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HYTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYTI. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the period.

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FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYTI opened at $19.35 on Friday. FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61.

FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF (HYTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation through a synthetic long exposure to the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and a partial covered call strategy. It seeks an annual rate of approximately 5% over HYGs current annual yield HYTI was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest High Yield & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HYTI – Free Report).

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