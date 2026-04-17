Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $394,000 in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $260.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $273.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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