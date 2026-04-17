Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $394,000 in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Lam Research
In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Lam Research Price Performance
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lam Research Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.
Lam Research News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC beat profit and raised its revenue outlook, a direct positive for equipment suppliers like Lam because stronger TSMC spending implies continued wafer‑fab tool demand. Stocks to Watch: TSMC, Abbott Laboratories, Nvidia, Netflix
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Lam to report growing earnings next week and see the company well positioned for an earnings beat — a near-term bullish fundamental driver for LRCX. Lam Research (LRCX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release
- Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary and social/media chatter highlight an AI-driven surge in equipment demand and higher price targets for Lam, supporting longer‑term investor enthusiasm. Lam Research Stock (LRCX) Opinions on AI Semiconductor Boom
- Positive Sentiment: Stifel’s forecast for strong price appreciation and a recent analyst upgrade/positive notes have supported buying interest in LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Lam-specific preview pieces and earnings‑call attention (Kalkine, Zacks) keep focus on the company’s upbeat revenue and margin profile heading into the report. Lam Research Earnings Call Draws Market Focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Tesla/SpaceX’s Terafab outreach to semiconductor equipment suppliers is ambiguous for Lam — it could create a new direct customer or signal more in‑house competition that changes industry dynamics. Investors view this as an uncertain/offsetting factor. Tesla, SpaceX Search For Suppliers For Elon Musk’s Terafab Project: Report
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Musk’s Terafab push (deeper chip manufacturing) highlights industry disruption potential but is still early-stage and therefore a mixed signal for capital spending patterns. Musk Pushes Deeper Into Chip Manufacturing With Terafab
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech‑earnings commentary reminds investors that semiconductor equipment exposure is cyclical; this supports conviction but also signals ongoing volatility. Tech Earnings Are Here. Whatever Happens, These 4 Stocks Should Thrive
- Negative Sentiment: Sector weakness after ASML’s update (softer near‑term margins and export‑control risk) pressured chip‑equipment stocks; QuiverQuant links this directly to today’s pullback in Lam and flags insider sales and institutional repositioning ahead of earnings. Lam Research falls 3.4% as chip-equipment stocks retreat after ASML update
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.26.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX
Lam Research Profile
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
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