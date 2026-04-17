Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 9,637 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF $HYGH

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $922,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Finally, Matauro LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 121,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYGH stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $465.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.28. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.12.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk. HYGH was launched on May 27, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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