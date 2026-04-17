Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,617,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $157,390,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 209,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,284,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 199,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,147,000 after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.36, for a total transaction of $5,513,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,124.68. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.88, for a total value of $5,748,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,851,434.88. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,274,496. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5%

United Therapeutics stock opened at $580.51 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $272.12 and a 1-year high of $607.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.35. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.50.

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United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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