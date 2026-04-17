Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. Purchases Shares of 160,600 General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,000. General Mills comprises about 5.3% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 95,839 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 549,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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General Mills Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded General Mills from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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