Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Insider Nathan Mata Sells 1,000 Shares

Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Mata sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,587.80. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Belite Bio Stock Down 6.3%
BLTE opened at $158.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.52. Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.72 and a beta of -1.22.
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.18. As a group, analysts expect that Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLTE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 28,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug-discovery platform, the company aims to address conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity by targeting pathways involved in fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic regulation.
Belite Bio’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in preclinical and early clinical development stages.
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