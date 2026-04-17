Greif (NYSE:GEF) SVP Timothy Bergwall Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $140,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 69,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,917,569.44. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Timothy Bergwall also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $134,980.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $148,220.00.

Greif Trading Up 0.9%

GEF stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Greif Announces Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.21). Greif had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.52%.The firm had revenue of $994.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.96%.

Institutional Trading of Greif

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Greif by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Greif by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Greif from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEF

About Greif

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Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif’s longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

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