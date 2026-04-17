Level Financial Advisors Purchases 54,517 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Level Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up 7.8% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $29,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 94,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $58.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $59.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1855 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

Further Reading

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