Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 47,470 First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF $SCIO

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCIO. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF by 1,321.0% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCIO opened at $20.75 on Friday. First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $324.74 million, a PE ratio of -274.05 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (SCIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize long-term income by holding intermediate-term structured credit investments such as RMBS, CMBS, CLOs, and ABS. Securities are of any credit quality. SCIO was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.