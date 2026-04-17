Level Financial Advisors Acquires 11,638 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC

Level Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Level Financial Advisors owned about 0.23% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVSC. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

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Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.07. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.47 and a 12 month high of $66.53.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

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