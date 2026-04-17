iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR Shares Acquired by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF makes up about 3.6% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $15,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEAR. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 185,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 108,608 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 205.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 918,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,891,000 after acquiring an additional 167,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $51.37.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.