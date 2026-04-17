Level Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Level Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,274 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.2% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Level Financial Advisors owned 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,436.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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