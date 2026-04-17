First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS Stake Decreased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,274 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

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First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.08 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

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