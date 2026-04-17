NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Acquires 7,507 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 79,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,326,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,410 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,227,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,715 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,568,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,621,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,215 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $101.46.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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