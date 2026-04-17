Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,882 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $59.18 and a 52-week high of $82.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

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