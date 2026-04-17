Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.67 Million in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGIC. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 112.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,418,000 after purchasing an additional 695,388 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,140,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 480,091 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,358,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 2,075.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 710,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after purchasing an additional 678,225 shares during the period.

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Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CGIC stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $36.20.

About Capital Group International Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

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