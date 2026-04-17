Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Purchases 42,154 Shares of MFS Active Growth ETF $MFSG

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFSG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares during the quarter. MFS Active Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned 2.69% of MFS Active Growth ETF worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MFS Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in MFS Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MFS Active Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Active Growth ETF by 176.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get MFS Active Growth ETF alerts:

MFS Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MFSG opened at $28.47 on Friday. MFS Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $270.47 million, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74.

MFS Active Growth ETF Profile

The MFS Active Growth ETF (MFSG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US and non-US growth stocks of any market capitalization. The fund utilizes a bottom-up fundamental approach to select investments MFSG was launched on Dec 5, 2024 and is issued by MFS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.