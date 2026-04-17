KBC Group NV Purchases 18,274 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

KBC Group NV grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Zoetis worth $49,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $119.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.29 and a 12-month high of $172.23.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.