KBC Group NV Buys 3,222 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $43,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $382,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.64.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $298.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.80. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.81 and a one year high of $313.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 15.98%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

More Travelers Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and strong core income — TRV reported core income/EPS well above expectations driven by lower catastrophe losses and higher net investment income, improving profitability metrics and supporting near-term earnings visibility. BusinessWire Q1 Release

Q1 earnings beat and strong core income — TRV reported core income/EPS well above expectations driven by lower catastrophe losses and higher net investment income, improving profitability metrics and supporting near-term earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike signals capital return and confidence — Travelers raised its quarterly dividend ~13.6% to $1.25, increasing yield and returning more cash to shareholders, which tends to support the stock in the absence of major distribution concerns. Dividend Raise

Dividend hike signals capital return and confidence — Travelers raised its quarterly dividend ~13.6% to $1.25, increasing yield and returning more cash to shareholders, which tends to support the stock in the absence of major distribution concerns. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term tech strategy: focused AI investments — CTO Mojgan Lefebvre says Travelers is placing fewer, bigger bets on AI to scale tools across the company, which could improve underwriting efficiency and claims automation over time. Fortune: CTO on AI

Longer-term tech strategy: focused AI investments — CTO Mojgan Lefebvre says Travelers is placing fewer, bigger bets on AI to scale tools across the company, which could improve underwriting efficiency and claims automation over time. Neutral Sentiment: Call/transcript available for detail — The full Q1 earnings call transcript and highlights are available for investors who want line-item details and management tone (useful for assessing reserve commentary and capital plans). Earnings Call Transcript

Call/transcript available for detail — The full Q1 earnings call transcript and highlights are available for investors who want line-item details and management tone (useful for assessing reserve commentary and capital plans). Neutral Sentiment: Macro backdrop: weekly jobless claims came in below expectations — a firmer labor market can support premium growth and lower lapse risk, but its immediate direction for TRV is mixed. Zacks: Jobless Claims

Macro backdrop: weekly jobless claims came in below expectations — a firmer labor market can support premium growth and lower lapse risk, but its immediate direction for TRV is mixed. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and premium weakness weighed on sentiment — while EPS beat, revenue missed some estimates and declines in personal insurance premiums / written premium trends drew investor concern about top-line momentum. Zacks: Revenues Miss

Revenue and premium weakness weighed on sentiment — while EPS beat, revenue missed some estimates and declines in personal insurance premiums / written premium trends drew investor concern about top-line momentum. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: analysts and press note that personal insurance weakness and mixed metrics prompted a pullback despite the dividend bump and EPS beat, which explains the stock decline today. Barron’s: Stock Falls After Earnings

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $3,011,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,092.84. This trade represents a 22.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 16,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.77, for a total transaction of $4,675,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,602.75. The trade was a 73.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,845 shares of company stock valued at $27,239,631. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

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