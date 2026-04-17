Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research set a $97.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

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Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $89.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $228,543.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,785.96. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $478,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,508,763.20. The trade was a 6.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,574,982. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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