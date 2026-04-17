Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.46 and last traded at $57.3940, with a volume of 15951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies Price Performance
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon’s technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.
Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.
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