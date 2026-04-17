Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.46 and last traded at $57.3940, with a volume of 15951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Infineon Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon’s technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.

Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.

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