iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.30 and last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 42037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.14.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.63.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 665,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,962,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 844,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,639,000 after purchasing an additional 37,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,924,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index). The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance of the 12 countries, such as Australia, China, Honk Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

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