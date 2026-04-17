iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $274.51 and last traded at $273.69, with a volume of 5149068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $269.95.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.38.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 21,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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