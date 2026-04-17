iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $102.08 and last traded at $101.87, with a volume of 287597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.