Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.26 and last traded at $54.17, with a volume of 180330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.88 and a beta of 1.22.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIQ. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 251.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76,424 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2,978.4% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 60,399 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 58,437 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

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