SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.41 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 155871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.02.

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Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 383.4% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 177.8% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 54,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 34,874 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,613,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,666,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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