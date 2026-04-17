Shore Capital Group Reaffirms “Under review” Rating for VP (LON:VP)

VP (LON:VP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital Group in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 price target on shares of VP in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 753.33.

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VP Stock Performance

Insider Activity

LON VP traded up GBX 23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 480. 25,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390. The company has a market cap of £189.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.32. VP has a 12-month low of GBX 460 and a 12-month high of GBX 745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 466.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 522.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.22.

In other VP news, insider Richard Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 486 per share, for a total transaction of £48,600. Also, insider Keith Winstanley purchased 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 464 per share, for a total transaction of £14,991.84. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

VP Company Profile

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Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment. It also rents excavation support systems and specialist products to the water, civil engineering, and construction industries; provides portable roadways and temporary access solutions to customers in the transmission, construction, rail, and outdoor events markets; offers mechanical and electrical press fittings, and low level access platforms to the construction, fit out, mechanical, and electrical markets; and supplies rail infrastructure portable plants and related trackside services to Network Rail and London Underground, as well as their appointed track renewal, maintenance, and project contractors.

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