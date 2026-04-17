Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s (TSM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $450.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.43.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,142,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,969,341. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $145.84 and a 1 year high of $390.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,917 shares during the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $360,443,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,648 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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