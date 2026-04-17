Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.77 and last traded at $80.0940, with a volume of 115677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

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Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 2.4%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $189.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1,497.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

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