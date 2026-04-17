Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ: NESR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/13/2026 – National Energy Services Reunited was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

4/12/2026 – National Energy Services Reunited was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

4/9/2026 – National Energy Services Reunited had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2026 – National Energy Services Reunited was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

3/27/2026 – National Energy Services Reunited had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

3/14/2026 – National Energy Services Reunited was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

3/12/2026 – National Energy Services Reunited was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/19/2026 – National Energy Services Reunited had its price target raised by UBS Group AG to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – National Energy Services Reunited had its price target raised by Barclays PLC to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – National Energy Services Reunited had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) is a publicly traded oilfield services company formed in 2021 through a business combination that brought together complementary drilling and production service providers. The company’s mission is to deliver integrated solutions across the upstream oil and gas value chain, combining regional expertise with global operational standards.

NESR’s service portfolio spans drilling, completion and production, offering products and capabilities such as cementing, coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, pumping services and intervention solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.