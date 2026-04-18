Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells $451,000.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $451,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 375,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,835. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kang Jyh Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $216,350.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $202,650.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00.

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. 1,133,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.43. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $225.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLAB. Wall Street Zen upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Photronics

Institutional Trading of Photronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 673.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

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Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

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