Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Stock Price Down 31.1% – Time to Sell?

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 31.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.6299.

Western Areas Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

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About Western Areas

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Western Areas Limited is an Australia-based nickel exploration and mining company listed on the OTC Markets under the symbol WNARF. The company is focused on the discovery, development and production of high-grade nickel sulphide deposits. Western Areas conducts its principal operations in Western Australia’s renowned Goldfields region, leveraging advanced underground mining techniques and a robust exploration program to sustain its resource base.

The company’s flagship asset is the Forrestania Nickel Operation, situated approximately 370 kilometres east of Perth.

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